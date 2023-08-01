John William Dean, IV, 61 Published 8:29 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

John William Dean, IV, 61, of Waycross, died Friday, July 28, 2023, at Memorial Satilla Health due to a fall in the hospital parking lot. He was born on March 6, 1962, in Middlesboro, Kentucky to John William Dean, III, and the late Sue Wilson Lane. John was an outstanding athlete at Middlesboro High School where he excelled in football, baseball, and wrestling. He is in the Middlesboro Sports Hall of Fame. He enjoyed attending all sporting events or watching them on TV and enjoyed fishing with his father and friends. His various workplaces during his life included Middlesboro Tanning Company, Fishel Technologies of Ohio, Mountain Tarp Ohio Office, Dura-Line of Middlesboro, and for the last several years, Live Oak Homes in Waycross. John was a very friendly, generous, and loving person who also loved his dogs. Generous even in death, as he donated his organs to anyone who needed them and for research. There are no formal services planned, as memorialization will be by cremation, but there will be a spreading of his ashes in Norris Lake that he loved so much. John was preceded in death by his mother Sue Wilson Lane and brother Joe Dean. He is survived by his father Bill Dean, stepmother Joyce Seivers Dean, niece Elizabeth Dean Rigdon, cousins Kathye Dickson Greene, Cara Dickson Evans, Liz Dickson Reister, sister-in-law Dawn Dean along with numerous friends and other relatives. He will be missed by all. Donations may be made in John’s memory to the ROHO Charitable Trust, Inc., P.O. Box 2597, Middlesboro, KY 40965, or to your favorite charity. Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com. John Dean 1962-2023