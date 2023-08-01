Haven Wayne Loveday, 62 Published 9:48 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Haven Wayne Loveday, age 62, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2023 while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 6, 1961 to the late Haven and Willene Loveday.

Haven was a loving Husband, Father, and especially a wonderful Grandad to his babies who were his world. He loved spending time every moment he could with his family, and loved nothing more than get-togethers where they could all be under one roof. In his spare time, he also enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Yvonne Loveday, siblings Annette Loveday and Jerry Loveday, father and mother-in-law Lester and Lorene Risner, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Left to mourn his passing, loving and devoted wife, Dianna Loveday, son David Phelps and wife Rebecca, daughters Melissa Poff and husband Danny, Carey Anderson, and Madison Lynn Collins, grandchildren Ashley and Britney, brothers Jeff Loveday, Timmy Loveday and wife Debbie, and Chris Loveday and wife Jacque, sister Kathy Rosenbalm, uncle Bobby Hargis and wife Robin, brother’s and sister’s-in-law Marsha Risner, Mitch and Dawn Risner, and Wanda Risner, special friends Emma Jean Harris, Sharon King Joseph, and his special “little one” Jennifer Ferguson, as well as a host of many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss him so dearly.

The family of Haven Wayne Loveday will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Will Olmstead officiating. Music will be provided by Jennifer Ferguson.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Chris Dixon, Chris Loveday, Luke Olmstead, Rodney Ferguson, Sammy Loveday, and Michael Tannahill.

Honorary Pallbearers are Timmy Loveday and Jeff Loveday.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Loveday Family.

