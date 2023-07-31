KSP investigating 2 cops arrested on unrelated charges Published 1:34 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

BY KENTUCKY TODAY

The Kentucky State Police announced two law enforcement officers have been arrested on felony charges, resulting from two separate, unrelated incidents during the past week.

On July 27, the KSP Post in Elizabethtown was contacted by the Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) regarding an internal investigation involving one of their police officers who allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

During their investigation, KSP detectives discovered Jeremy Taylor Wright, 27 of Caneyville, while an LPD officer, had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female on July 22nd in Bardstown. Once the relationship was discovered, Wright resigned from the department, and the case was turned over to the KSP.

A warrant was issued on Friday, so Wright was arrested and charged with Rape 3rd Degree (a class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted) and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (also a class D felony). The KSP says more charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

On July 25, the E’town KSP Post was notified of a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had originated in Barren County.

As the pursuit entered Hardin Co, it was discovered that a Barren Co. Constable, Joseph Ramey, 29, was also involved in the pursuit and was driving a Honda Odyssey van with green and amber emergency lights with a “five-point star” with “Kentucky constable” written on the side of the vehicle.

During the pursuit, troopers observed Ramey operating his vehicle in a reckless manner at a high rate of speed, nearly striking the cruisers of several law enforcement officers that were involved. During the investigation, it was determined that Joseph Ramey does not have any law enforcement certification, as is now required for new constables, and had taken office in January of this year.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued, and Ramey was arrested and lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center on $2,500 bond. He faces six counts of wanton endangerment (a class D felony), impersonating a peace officer (a Class D felony), and official misconduct (a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail), along with several other misdemeanor traffic violations.

The investigation remains ongoing by Sgt. Blake Owens.