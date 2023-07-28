Woman with warrants strikes out in escape attempt Published 9:38 am Friday, July 28, 2023

At about 7:45 p.m. July 17, Bell County deputies Sgt. Frank Foster and Keith Fuson were at a Highway 217 residence to serve warrants on 47-year-old Darlene Wilder of Miracle.

Upon arrival at the residence, Wilder’s boyfriend told deputies she was inside the home and gave permission to enter. Foster knocked and announced his presence hearing footsteps running through the house while Fuson gave commands to stop.

Wilder swung a bat at Fuson and ran to the bedroom, the arrest citation says.

Foster made his way to the bedroom where Wilder refused to release the bat, they said. Deputies deployed their taser which was effective, but caused the woman to become combative striking both deputies as they were trying to handcuff her.

While talking with Wilder’s boyfriend about the damages she caused in the home, Wilder crawled through the cruiser window while still handcuffed in an attempt to escape.

She was placed back in the cruiser and transported to the Bell County Detention Center where she was charged with resisting arrest, menacing, assault – 3rd degree – police officer, and escape – 3rd degree. She was also served warrants for failure to appear, a felony probation violation, and a bench warrant.