Trio arrested on drug, animal cruelty charges

Published 9:37 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Three people were arrested after the Bell County Sheriff’s Office received a call about dogs being mistreated.

Bell County Sheriff’s K-9 Sgt. Adam Southern responded to the call at 4:30 p.m. on July 17, and was dispatched to a Knuckles Christopher Lane residence.

Once on scene Southern made contact with Tabitha Christine Lane (50) who was walking out of the back door of the home with several dogs inside barking. Southern saw two of the dogs standing in the window severely malnourished and plagued with mange. After Southern asked to examine the dogs condition, Lane opened the door to the home and 12 dogs forced their way out of the residence. The dogs appeared to be undernourished and needing medical attention.

Southern also states that he could hear running inside the home and he asked another individual on scene, Jody Wayne Christopher (50) of Arjay, who it was he heard. Christopher replied it was “David Brummett” who was known to have outstanding warrants. The sergeant walked in the home and arrested Brummett.

A search of the home was conducted after consent was given. Found in the search were a bag of a crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine, a glass pipe with residue and a small bag of what is believed to by Suboxone. All three individuals denied ownership of the items. Lane and Christopher were also arrested, and all three were transported to and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Lane and Christopher were charged with possession of controlled substance – 1degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance – 2nd degree – drug unspecified, buying/possession drug paraphernalia, and torture of a dog/cat with serious physical injury or death.

David Brummett was charged with possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance – 2nd degree – drug unspecified, buying/possession drug paraphernalia and a parole violation.

Animal control was contacted and all dogs were transported to the Bell County Animal Shelter. Assisting on scene were Sgt, Frank Foster, Chaplain Rick Dorton and Deputy Keith Fuson.