Community events Published 1:39 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

• The Stand in the Gap Coalition will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies at this year’s Back to School Giveaway.

The event is scheduled for 2:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the the Stand in the Gap Coalition at 325 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell.

The giveaway event also will include activities for kids free Hawaiian shaved ice.

For more information, call 423-300-1302.