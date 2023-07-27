Chesney Lawson Brock, 97 Published 8:46 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

Chesney Lawson Brock, age 97, of Arjay, KY passed away July 25, 2023, at her home in Arjay, Kentucky. She was born June 18, 1926, to Richard Lawson and Eliza (Lawson) Saylor in Beverly, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and believed in the Holiness faith. She served her Lord faithfully from the young age of thirteen until her passing. She was a mother in her home church, Crockett Saylor Pentecostal Church, for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Golden Brock; her stepfather, Reverend Johnny Saylor; daughters, Barbara Brock Buell and Joyce Brock Cox; sons-in-law, Estile B. Gregory and Jerry Cox; sisters, Thelma Ciferri, Phoebe Saylor, and Delia Collett; and brother, Elmer Lawson.

Left to mourn her passing is her daughter, Elvyleen Gregory of Arjay, Kentucky; sons, Eugene (Mary Kay) Brock of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Richard (Arla) Brock of Arjay, Kentucky; son-in-law, Duane Buell of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sisters, Myrtle Jean Saylor of North Manchester, Indiana, Anna Lee (Ron) Saylor of Pineville, Kentucky; brothers, Ray Saylor of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Farmer (Rose) Saylor of Pineville, Kentucky, and RJ (Clara) Saylor of Churubusco, Indiana; brother-in-law, Harold Collett of Kettle Island, Kentucky; grandchildren, Dwane (Valerie) Gregory, Lisa (David) Black, Doug (Stephanie) Brock, Jeff Brock, Steve (Rhianna) Buell, Amy (Michael) Jackson, Sarah (Ethan) Smith, and Emily Brock; 14 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Crockett-Saylor Pentecostal Church with Rev. Ronnie Hoskins and Rev. Richard Asher presiding. Music will be provided by the Church Family. Burial will follow at the Brock & Gregory Family Cemetery in Simms Fork. Pallbearers will be Doug Brock, Dean Collett, Justin Seigler, Michael Lawson, Jake Lawson, Scott Lawson, and Johann Brock.

The Brock family would like to especially thank Dr. Neil Barry III and staff and Bluegrass Care Navigators; her caregivers, Audrey Brock, Louise Brock, Brenda Swain, Malinda Brock and the ARH Home Health staff and Amedisys Home Health Care staff for their kind and excellent care.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and on Friday after 4:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Crockett-Saylor Pentecostal Church.

