Chamber focused on growing membership Published 11:55 am Thursday, July 27, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

The Bell County Chamber of Commerce discussed ways to expand its membership during its recent meeting on July 19.

The board agreed on focusing on growing its membership base in August, purposefully focusing on the period immediately following its awards dinner, set for July 28.

Board members also set goals for how much they would like to see the Chamber grow during the month of August.

The meeting held at the Coal House served as a platform for board members to strategize approaches for promoting economic growth and fortifying the local business community.

The board also discussed the chamber’s awards dinner, celebrating excellence in business and community engagement. A few tickets are still available through the chamber at bellcountykychamer@gmail.com.

Lastly, during the meeting, board members discussed the idea of organizing a Halloween event inspired by the “Thriller Parade” in Lexington.

The next Bell County Chamber of Commerce board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15.

For more information about the chamber and its initiatives, visit bellcountychamber.net.