It’s hot, but enjoy summer fun anyway Published 10:09 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

BY JOANIE JASPER

Middlesboro Main Street

What’s up, Middlesboro?

Can you believe that we have just 1 more weekend in July? I say let’s go ahead and blink so it will be Christmas. That would at least cool things down.

OK, no rushing time, because we still have so many more fun events this summer.

On Thursday we get to welcome Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers to the Levitt stage. Let’s make them feel at home by wearing Hawaiian shirts to the concert. They are from Michigan, but when they started the band they wore fur coats, Hawaiian shirts, and Joe wore the Michigan flag. So, get ready for a lot of dancing to Indie Pop. Articles say that “they will shake the dust from your wildest expectations.” It sounds like Middlesboro might possibly get a taste of Woodstock.

Now, if fancy is what you want to be make sure that you get your tickets to the Bell County Chamber Annual Dinner. With the incredible Melissa Turner at the helm you are guaranteed an incredible evening. You can reach out to the Chamber to get your tickets.

All you kiddos getting ready for the new school year — or more accurately, all of you parents celebrating the new school year — come downtown on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for some back to school excitement. Lisa Schneider, Shannon Barnard, and Jessica Brown have organized some things special for the kids. They have even arranged free hot dogs and drinks for the kids too. Come out and enjoy the fun.

On Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., come downtown and share your artistic abilities at our inaugural Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest. The sidewalk space is free and we even have chalk to share, so join us on Cumberland Avenue from 19th Street to 20th Street to fill the sidewalk with art. This event is for all ages. There is one requirement — you have to come to have fun.

To wrap things up I want to share a little bit of exciting news for anyone looking to start a business or those who already own a business. The Small Business Development Center is back in Middlesboro. The SBDC is a top resource for entrepreneurs to help with all aspects of there business from the start to the time you are ready to close it. Right now, the southeast SBDC business coach and Middlesboro Main Street are tightly partnered. However, that tight partnership might loosen a bit soon, so I will enjoy it while I can. Yep, it is me. I am the SBDC business coach. I think this partnership creates the potential for a strong and successful entrepreneurial ecosystem for our entire region. No matter how the decision makers decide to handle this partnership, you can bet I am here to stay.

Middlesboro, I love you If you have any questions, comments, or concerns email me at letstalk@joanieandjennib.com.