Cyclists address city council after fundraiser ride Published 10:30 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

At the July 18 Middlesboro City Council Meeting, Jeffrey McNulty with the Kentucky Brotherhood addressed the council about the organization’s recent visit.

The Kentucky Brotherhood is a 501(c)(3) organization created to recognize Kentucky’s fallen first responders and their families. Its members ride bikes around the state to honor their fallen colleagues. KBR riders are made up of firefighters, police officers, EMS personnel and family members of those who have served. The Kentucky Brotherhood operates by the motto “never forget,” and raises money for the families.

The ride covered about 300 miles while honoring 18 fallen first responders, including paramedics Steve Hartley from Middlesboro Fire and EMS and Ken Ely, formerly of Bell County EMS.

According to Middlesboro Fire Chief Robert England, Hartley died from Covid in 2021.

England said the Brotherhood has been in contact with the Middlesboro fire department for approximately seven months. Roughly 60 members visited Middlesboro on July 19.

England also mentioned in his report that the Middlesboro Fire Department has a new flag to fly thanks to a donation from Mable Ballenger and Outback Treasures. The flag outside of the fire department is 20 feet by 30 feet, and the department has even made a new bracket for it.

Petie Gilbert recognized one Middlesboro Police officer at the council meeting, Jake Perry, for his heroism and bravery following a shooting. Gilbert praised Perry for his quick thinking and his action which saved a wounded man’s life.

“I went up and I saw where his wound and just recognized that he needed a tourniquet immediately, and I keep one on my vest, so I just put it on his leg and it got it,” said Perry.

Finally, Gilbert also mentioned the Middlesboro Police department’s involvement with Southeast Community College’s “Kids Camp” program, highlighting officer involvement in the program.

The next Middlesboro City council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15.

In other news, the council also:

• Approved city bills.

• Rep from LFI will update information on the Elk property project located at 2024 Cumberland Ave.

• Approved appointment of Zach Ausmus to the Middlesboro Variance Board, term expires July 31, 2027.

• Approved appointment of Jessie Griffith to the Middlesboro Variance Board, term expires July 31, 2027.

• Approved appointment of Daniel Derringer to the Middlesboro Municipal Housing Board, term expired Nov. 23, 2023.

• Approved appointment of Jessie Griffith to the Code Enforcement Board, term expires Oct. 31, 2026.

• Motion for advertisement for blacktop for paving and milling of city streets.

• Accepted bids for the Lincoln Park playground equipment assembly.

• Motion for first reading of the Meeting of the Common Council change from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m., on the third Tuesday of the month. The City Council shall conduct its regular monthly meeting on the third Tuesday of each calendar 6 p.m. at Middlesboro City Council Chambers.

• Approved a loan on a 2022 ambulance through Hearthside Bank.