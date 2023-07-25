Elizabeth Robertson Vaughn (Liz), 92 Published 11:39 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Elizabeth Robertson Vaughn (Liz), age 92, of Middlesboro, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on August 28, 1930, to the late William Alonzo (Lon) and Linnie Brewer Robertson.

Liz worked as a bookkeeper at the Fair Store in Middlesboro and at the Middlesboro Hospital and Clinic. She and her husband, Carl, owned and operated Karl’s Kwik Shop, a family grocery business, from 1968 until 1984. She was a past member of Hensley’s Chapel Baptist Church and most recently attended East Cumberland Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Liz was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Carl Vaughn; brothers, Archie Robertson, Frank Robertson, Johnny Robertson, Austin Robertson and one infant brother; and son-in-law, Don Faulkner.

Left to cherish her memory are the following family members. Her children and spouses: daughter, Carla Faulkner, Richmond, KY; sons, Michael (Teresa) Vaughn; Danny (Charlotte) Vaughn, Middlesboro; and Steve Vaughn, Middlesboro. Four grandchildren: Dr. Andrew (Dr. Lauren) Vaughn, Somerset, KY; Austin Vaughn, Middlesboro; Stephen Vaughn, Richmond; and Shelby Elizabeth Vaughn, Middlesboro. Great-granddaughter: Evelyn Elizabeth Dorothy Vaughn, Somerset. In addition, there are a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family of Elizabeth Robertson Vaughn will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. David Evans presiding.

Family and friends will meet at 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 27, 2023, to travel in procession to the graveside service to be held at 11:00 AM at the gazebo in Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, KY.

Honorary pallbearers will be Don Emmett, Rev. Dale Turner, Danny Luttrell, and Bill Hayes.

