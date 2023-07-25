3 Cats named to All-SEC team
Published 10:03 am Tuesday, July 25, 2023
NEWS RELEASE
Three University of Kentucky football players have been named to the 2023 Preseason Media Days All-Southeastern Conference teams, it was announced Friday.
Sophomore defensive lineman Deone Walker was named second-team defense, while senior offensive lineman Eli Cox and senior outside linebacker J.J. Weaver were named to the third-team offense and third-team defense, respectively.
Walker, a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder from Detroit, played in all 13 games with 11 starting assignments in his rookie season in 2022. Because of his size and physicality, he was an absolute force on the defensive line, finishing with 40 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss (third on the team), five quarterback hurries (second on the team), two pass breakups, one sack and one forced fumble.
He earned freshman All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America, The Athletic, College Football News, on3.com, 247Sports.com and Pro Football Focus. Additionally, he was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, was named second team All-SEC by the Associated Press, Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele’s College Football and was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.
He is currently on the watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.
Cox, a native of Nicholasville, is a veteran on the Big Blue Wall after seeing action in 30 career games with 22 starting assignments. Last season, he moved to center and started in all 13 games, earning a spot on the Outland Trophy Watch List and the Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List. In 2021, he saw action in nine games before a hand injury which required surgery sidelined him.
Cox will move back to his natural position at right guard in 2023.
Cox graduated in May of 2022 with a degree in integrated strategic communication with a business minor and is currently working on a second degree in media arts studies. He also is one of three representatives for UK football on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the second straight year. Additionally, he was elected to the SEC Football Leadership Council for the second straight season, including being elected chair of the Leadership Council for 2023.
Weaver, a native of Louisville, is another veteran leader for the Wildcats this season. After considering entry into the NFL Draft, Weaver decided to return to Kentucky and build off a solid junior season that saw him play in 11 games with eight starting assignments. He was listed on the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List after tallying 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, a team-high 3.0 sacks, three quarterback hurries, a team-high three fumbles recoveries, a team-high tying two forced fumbles and a blocked kick.
He is on track to graduate in December with a degree in community leadership and development.
2023 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB – Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
WR – Malik Nabers, LSU
WR – Ladd McConkey, Georgia
TE – Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL – JC Latham, Alabama
OL – Amarius Mims, Georgia
OL – Tate Ratledge, Georgia
OL – Will Campbell, LSU
C – Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second-Team
QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
RB – Jase McClellan, Alabama
RB – Kendall Milton, Georgia
WR – Antwane Wells, South Carolina
*WR – Bru McCoy, Tennessee
*WR – Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama
TE – Mason Taylor, LSU
OL – Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL – Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL – Javon Foster, Missouri
OL – Xavier Truss, Georgia
C – Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Third-Team
*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee
*QB – Will Rogers, Mississippi State
RB – Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
RB – Trevor Etienne, Florida
WR – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR – Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE – Trey Knox, South Carolina
OL – Emery Jones, LSU
OL – Eli Cox, Kentucky
OL – Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
OL – Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
C – Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL – Mekhi Wingo, LSU
DL – Mykel Williams, Georgia
DL – Maason Smith, LSU
DL – Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
LB – Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB – Harold Perkins, LSU
LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB – Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB – Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
DB – Javon Bullard, Georgia
Second-Team
DL – Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
DL – McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
DL – Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL – Deone Walker, Kentucky
LB – Smael Mondon, Georgia
LB – Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
LB – Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
DB – Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB – Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
DB – Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
DB – Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Third-Team
DL – Princely Umanmielen, Florida
DL – Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
DL – Tim Smith, Alabama
DL – Darius Robinson, Missouri
LB – Chris Braswell, Alabama
LB – Jalon Walker, Georgia
LB – JJ Weaver, Kentucky
DB – Major Burns, LSU
DB – D.J. James, Auburn
DB – Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
DB – Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
P – Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
PK – Will Reichard, Alabama
LS – Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
KOS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
AP – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second-Team
P – Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK – Harrison Mevis, Missouri
LS – Slade Roy, LSU
KOS – Nathan Dibert, LSU
RS – Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Third-Team
P – Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK – Alex McPherson, Auburn
LS – William Mote, Georgia
KS – Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
RS – Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
AP – Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
* – Indicates a tie