Analyst says UK’s home game atmosphere is underrated Published 2:35 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

BY LARRY VAUGHT

Contributing columnist

ESPN/SEC Network college football analyst Cole Cubelic not only thinks Kentucky’s football team is often underrated but also believes the atmosphere at Kroger Field does not get the respect it deserves.

On his weekly podcast, “The Cube Show,” he called Kroger Field the “most underrated place” to play in the Southeastern Conference.

“Very rarely do I hear people talk about Kroger Field being a tough place to go play,” Cubelic, a former college offensive lineman, said. “Now I know just that in general probably brings it down a notch. Like, you’re named after a grocery store. It is what it is in today’s business of collegiate athletics. Fine.

“Don’t love that it’s turf, even though they’re getting new turf. Don’t love that. But they (UK fans) show up, and they stay, and they get louder than you think for 61,000 people. There is not a portion around the field that’s very far removed. So the access to be able to talk trash and be loud is pretty good.”

Cubelic said the rowdy environment combined with UK’s improved play makes Kroger Field a difficult environment for opposing teams.

“I’m going to tell you, the end of the third quarter when (Grove Street Party by) Waka Flocka gets going? It is a party in there at that point. They get that thing jamming and they get that thing lit up. I feel like everybody is having fun when you go to a game there,” he said.

“It’s a very cool environment. I think it’s vastly underrated because I’ve been to a lot of games and no one ever talks about it. No one ever talks about going to play there. And that weather? It gets chilly quick, a lot chillier than a lot of other SEC towns. So that can play into it as well.”