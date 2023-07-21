It’s Christmas in July Published 11:32 am Friday, July 21, 2023

The heat was not enough to keep golfers away for the Middlesboro Ladies Golf Association second annual Christmas in July tournament.

A total of 60 golfers turned out July 14 at Middlesboro Country Club to help raise more than $14,000 for local children in need.

Finishing first was the team of Danny Smith, Steve Evans, Bethany Evans and Codie McDowell. The Soapy’s Car Wash team of Jeff Bowling, Michael Wilson, Andrew Wilson and Tyler Yoakum were runners-up.

Finishing seventh, was the corporate sponsor team (Middlesboro Independent Schools) comprised of Danielle Wilson, Shae Brock, Rachel Wilson and Mary Wilson.

Individual hole competition was sponsored by Edward Jones – Financial Advisor: David Whitlock. Winning the longest putt competition (on No. 1) and closest to the hole (on No. 5) was Tom Howard. Rachel Wilson was a two-time winner for closest second shot (No. 2) and longest drive (No. 7). Michael Wilson took home the prize for closest drive (No. 4), while Tom Howard was closest to the hole on No. 5. Mallory Shoffner Quintero won longest putt on No. 6, and Bobby Stanley had the longest putt on No. 9. Codie McDowell had the closest second shot on No. 8.

The MLGA mission is to provide charitable, educational, and social opportunities to women in the community. The group works with social workers at Middlesboro Middle, Yellow Creek, and Middlesboro High School to identify students in need and then get with their parents and guardians to see what gifts are needed. The association then purchases gifts anonymously with a tag on it, and the guardians get to decide who it is from. A team of 30 volunteers helped make the event a success.

Corporate Sponsors were Hearthside Bank, KFC, Middlesboro Coca-Cola Bottling Works; Middlesboro Independent Schools; Nineteen19 Grill & Bar; The Juice Spot and Middlesboro Country Club.