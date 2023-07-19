Ronald Johnson, 89 Published 9:24 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Ronald Johnson, 89, of Alexandria, KY, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2023. Ronald was born November 21, 1933, in Baxter, KY (Harlan County). He was a retired plant manager at Chem Pack, Inc., and a Kentucky State Trooper. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army 4th Armored Division. Ronald also served his local community as an Alexandria City Councilman and served on the Alexandria Planning and Zoning Board for 20 yrs. Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading. He was a loyal member at Main Street Baptist Church where he would regularly be found at the front doors greeting congregants. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Mary (nee Cox) Johnson, his wife of 57 years, Judy D. Johnson (nee Teegarden); 6 siblings: Bruce Johnson, Phylis Johnson, Ava Lee, Wallace Johnson, Mary R. Lambert, Howard (Merle) Johnson, twin granddaughters, Mila Danielle Creech and Cora Lynn Creech. Ronald is survived by 2 children, Judith Marie Johnson Creech and Ronald (Rhonda) Johnson Jr; 1 sibling, Gerald Johnson. 2 grandchildren, Travis (Caitlyn) Creech and Kimberly Cuneo; 1 great grandson, Michael P. Bucalo and 2 great granddaughters, Addison Creech and Riley Creech and many nieces, nephews, cousins,extended family members and friends. Visitation Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, 325 Washington Street, Alexandria, KY 41001 from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment in the Alexandria Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Perinatal Bereavement Fund at Good Sam Hospital https://9116.thankyou4caring. org/donate, click on other then type Perinatal Bereavement Fund or Main Street Baptist Church, 11093 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001