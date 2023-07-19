KSP going for 3-peat in cruiser contest Published 10:57 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

The Kentucky State Police is seeking its third consecutive win as “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser,” and is inviting Kentuckians to vote online now through Monday, July 31, at 8 a.m. in support of the agency.

The KSP won back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022, earning the coveted cover spot on the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) yearly calendar. The agency has placed in the ‘Top 3’ during the past four years.

An annual calendar contest is hosted by the AAST, and they encourage state police agencies across the nation to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents their state. The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2024 wall calendar.

“We encourage all of our citizens to vote for KSP and help our state be recognized again on a national level,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “KSP works every day to create a safer Kentucky, and voting is one small way we can show our appreciation for their 75 years of service and protection.”

For the 2023 entry, the KSP incorporated a way to share their 75th Anniversary celebration in the backdrop of Kentucky’s heart and soul: Coal Country.

State Police wrapped a 2022 Dodge Charger with a blue and white paint scheme to match the markings of a 1978 Ford cruiser. The photo was taken in front of the Blue Diamond Coal Co. mine located in Hazard.

“Kentucky is known internationally for its coal mining industry and the hard-working individuals who work in the mines,” said Captain Paul Blanton, the KSP Public Affairs Commander. “Our team intertwined the beauty of Eastern Kentucky splashed with two iconic symbols in that area, coal mines, and Kentucky State Police.”

To vote, you can go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcruiser2023. The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2024 calendar.