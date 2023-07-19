Dr. Charles Franklin Tompkins, III, 65 Published 9:23 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Dr. Charles Franklin Tompkins, III, age 65, of Harrogate, Tennessee passed away July 12, 2023.

Dr. Charles Franklin Tompkins, III had many names and held many titles. A few of his favorites were: “Chuck”, “Dad”, “Poppy”, “Doc”, and “Dr. T”.

He was born August 26th, 1957 in Morristown, Tennessee to Billie Durham Tompkins and Charles Franklin Tompkins, Jr.

Dr. Tompkins graduated from dental school at The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill in 1982. That same year he moved to Harrogate, Tennessee on a National Healthcare Scholarship to serve an underserved area. He and his wife opened and ran a successful dental practice, Family Dental Care of Harrogate, for 40 years. He enjoyed serving the many patients he was privileged to consider friends and family.

Dr. Charles Franklin Tompkins, III and Pamela were united in marriage, in Harrogate, Tennessee where they raised their children and served their community.

Dr. Tompkins retired from his dental practice on December 31st, 2022 to pursue his love of travel and spending time with beloved family.

Accolades for Dr. Tompkins include: The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award from LMU for excellence of character and service to humanity. Manna House, and Servolution Rural Health Services, and Middlesboro News Dentist of the Year 2021.

Dr. Tompkins served as an RA leader at First Baptist Church Harrogate and in Sunday School, Bible School and Youth at Pump Springs Baptist Church.

He also loved to coaching area youth and his children in little league baseball, softball, basketball, and soccer in his younger years as well as going to watch and cheer on his children and grandchildren as they pursued their love of all thing sports.

He was an avid sportscard collector and has made many friends across the tri-state area in his pursuit of the “ultimate find”.

Left to honor Dr. Tompkins life include his loving wife Pam, his mother Billie Tompkins; sister Kimberly Tompkins and special family friend Dr. Lori A. Antonitto; brother Michael Tompkins and wife Sandy; daughter, Morgan Smith and husband Travis; son Chad Tompkins and wife Ana; son Samuel Tompkins; grandchildren Arianna “Poppy’s Princess”, Levi, Grace and Catalina.

The receiving of friends will be held for Dr. Tompkins Monday, July 17th at Green Hills Funeral Home in Middlesboro, KY. from 5:00PM until 7:00PM with Celebration of life immediately following visitation with the Rev. Emery Minton offficiating. The family requests you wear “Carolina Blue” in order to honor his love of all things University of North Carolina.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Tompkins family.

