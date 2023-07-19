Deborah Anne Miracle, 64 Published 9:21 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Deborah Anne Miracle, age 64, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at her home.

She was born on July 8, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Virgil and Edith Bryant Webb.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Webb.

Deborah enjoyed being outdoors – planting flowers and working to keep the deer out of her prized garden. She loved having company and sharing a hot cup of coffee while front porch sitting. Deborah enjoyed the simple, yet most important things in life, and that was spending time with those she loved most.

Left to cherish her memory, loving daughter Kendra Wallace and husband Jason, brothers Wilburn Webb, and Virgil Webb Jr. and wife Tammy, sister Sandra Webb, grandchildren Avery Hatfield, Asher Hatfield, and Brianna Williams, special uncle Clyde Bryant, as well as a host of many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to name, but all who will miss her so dearly.

The family of Deborah Miracle will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Brown and Rev. Junior Albright presiding. Music will be provided by Charlie Drummitt.

Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Mountainview Cemetery, Harrogate, Tennessee.