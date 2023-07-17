Teen brothers killed in jet ski accident on Lake Cumberland Published 2:48 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Two teenage brothers from Northern Kentucky were killed on Lake Cumberland Friday afternoon in a collision involving a jet ski and a boat.

Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk confirmed the deaths, saying the accident happened sometime around 12:30 p.m. Friday. His office received a call to respond to the Woodson Bend Boat Dock at 1:23 p.m.

Strunk says the victims, Cole Fischer, 14, and Chase Fischer, 18, both lived in Villa Hills. Strunk said that the two victims had been on the jet ski.

They were the sons of Fischer Homes Chairman Greg Fischer.

“The Fischer Homes family is mourning the tragic and profound loss of Chase and Cole Fischer. Our deepest condolences are with their parents, Greg and Amy Fischer, their sister, and their grandparents, Henry and Elaine Fischer. The Fischer group has always been a company about family, and our team is grieving with and praying for the entire Fischer family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The bodies were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Strunk said the occupants of the boat were injured in the accident.

He said that while speed may have been a factor in the collision, no alcohol, drugs or foul play were involved.

“It was just a tragic accident,” he said.