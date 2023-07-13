UK Extension spreads education during family day Published 4:25 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

The warm temperatures did not stop families from having a cool time at the Bell County Cooperative Extension Service’s Family Day Out event held July 7 at Newtown Park in Pineville. Those in attendance participated in a storybook walk, met Wally Cat and visited different stations to receive educational information and participate in hands-on activities. Stations included making a window sill garden, crafts, face painting, matching games and physical activity.

For some, this was their first time attending an extension-sponsored event.

“We want our community to get to know their Extension Office and take advantage of the services we provide and have to offer,” extension agent Rebecca Miller.

“By having programs like this we hope that families will get out, visit our local parks and engage in outdoor activities together.”

“Educating our youth about nutrition and physical activity does not always have to be a sit down lesson, making it fun and interactive always leaves a lasting impression,” according to Bell County’s SNAP Ed senior assistant, Christy Blevins.

If you missed this event, no worries.

“Our plan is to have another Family Day Out at a different park in our county,” said Brian Good 4-H and Youth Development Agent. “We also have several other programs planned for the summer, with our Cloverbud Camp coming up Monday, July 17 at Veteran’s Park located on Highway 119 from 10 to 12.”

For more information about programs and services, call the extension office at 606-337-2376, or check out our Facebook page and website at bell.ca.uky.edu.