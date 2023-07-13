Reptile program, birdhouse workshop headline busy month at Kingdom Come Published 4:16 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

BY JOE ASHER

joe.asher@harlanenterprise.net

Kingdom Come State Park is hosting its first reptile and amphibian program on July 15, with all sorts of snakes, frogs and lizards expected to appear for anyone who wishes to learn about the creatures.

During a recent interview, Kingdom Come State Park Manager Sherry Cornett shed some light on the upcoming program.

“We’re going to give you a hands-on experience with some snakes, lizards, frogs, just all different reptiles and amphibians that we have not only here at the park but that are native to this area,” Cornett said. “Michael Amburgey is going to be presenting the program.”

The program is titled Slither Dogs Herping, Cornett said.

“That is his title,” Cornett said. “He does a wonderful program.”

There will be two separate installments of the program.

“The first one will be at 1 p.m.,” Cornett said. “The second one will be at 4 p.m. You must buy your tickets in advance because there will be limited seating. We’ve only going to take so many people because we want everybody to have the best experience possible and get to do some real hands-on action with the animals, really get up close and personal with them.”

Cornett mentioned this is the first program with Amburgey the park has done.

“We have done programs for school groups, but as far as doing it for the public, this is the first time Michael (Amburgey) has been with us here at the park,” Cornett said.

The program is expected to feature different types of snakes, frogs, salamanders, and many other reptile and amphibian species. No dangerous animals will be included.

“There will not be anything poisonous,” Cornett said.

Tickets can be purchased for $5 at the Kingdom Come State Park Gift Shop. Tickets must be pre-purchased. Ages 2 and under are admitted free. The program will be held on July 15 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the lower shelter near the Kingdom Come State Park Gift Shop. For more information, call Kingdom Come State Park at 606-589-2478.

Birdhouse workshop

For folks interested in crafts this month, the decoupage birdhouse Workshop takes flight on July 22.

The park’s recreation assistant Megan Falce took some time out of her duties at the park to provide some information on the workshop during a recent interview.

“Participants will get the chance to make their own decoupage birdhouse,” Falce explained. “Decoupage is when you cut things out of a newspaper or magazine or something like that and you paste it to something else. In this case, it’s going to be a birdhouse.”

The decoupage decoration process may also utilize paint and other decorative tools to create a unique piece.

“You can customize your own birdhouse and decorate it in any way you want,” Falce said.

The workshop is presented in partnership with Randi Lee Grant of Hillbilly Handcrafted.

“She (Grant) is going to be facilitating this birdhouse workshop and giving instruction,” Falce said. “All materials will be provided. You just show up.”

According to Falce, preregistration is required.

“The cost is $25 per person,” Falce said. “You can preregister by calling the Kingdom Come State Park Gift Shop at 606-589-2478.”

Falce pointed out that the workshop depends heavily on supplies, and preregistration is required to make sure enough materials are available for each participant.

“This workshop is going to run from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.,” Falce said. “You may be finished before 1 p.m., but we want to allow a large enough window for folks to get their craft done. The finished birdhouse can, of course, be used as a home for birds to use or you could just use it as a decoration around your house.”

The workshop will take place at the park’s upper picnic shelter.