Ruby Nell Rogers, 98 Published 9:01 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Ruby Nell Rogers, age 98, passed away on July 8, 2023 in Lake Charles, Louisiana after dealing with a short illness.

She was born June 21, 1925 in Gibson Station, Virginia to the late Shelby and Nottie Britton. She attended Thomas Walker High School, then went on to attend Lincoln Memorial University for a year where she met the love of her life, Harold Moss “H.M.” Rogers. They first met in the Spring House at LMU after being set up by a teacher, who thought they would be a good match. They were married for over 70 years and had two children.

Ruby and H.M. moved to Kingsport, TN where they lived most of their lives. She was a housewife and later enjoyed traveling the world with her husband. She also enjoyed shopping, eating out, gardening, and playing bridge. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport for many years and was a part of their choir.

Ruby Rogers was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 70 years, Harold Moss “H.M.” Rogers, her parents Shelby and Nottie Britton, her twin sister Mary Ruth Chadwell. She is survived by her daughter, Evalia Jean Anderson; son, Shelby Lynn Rogers; grandson, Maurice Manning Anderson III; granddaughters, Elizabeth Rai Lodewijk and Heather Lynn Grindstaff; great grandchildren, Julia Elizabeth Anderson, Piet Atticus Lodewijk, Anders Wilm Lodewijk, and Emma Madelief Lodewijk.

Ruby’s wishes were to have her ashes spread with her husband H.M., and this will be done at a later time by her immediate family. There will be no memorial service, but if you would like to make a donation in honor of Ruby, the family asks that you contact the City of Kingsport to donate bulbs or have a tree planted in her memory.