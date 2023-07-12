Jonnie Georgette Young, 63 Published 11:11 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Jonnie Georgette Young, age 63, Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at her home. She was born on November 7, 1959 in Middlesboro, the daughter of the late Norma Jean Ball and the late step-father, William Edward Ball. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Robin Hall and best friend, Roma Flemming. She believed in the Baptist Faith. She was a huge supporter of Masonry and the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Joseph “Joey” Young; son, Joseph Edward Young, II; sisters: Regina Brooks and Barbara Leighann Ball (Michelle Good); great nieces and great nephews: Robert Brooks, Dillion Ball, Megan Brooks, Hunter Brooks, Haley Brooks and September Brooks and a host of family and friends.

At her request, she was cremated and services will be announced at a later date.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Jonnie Young and is entrusted with all arrangements.