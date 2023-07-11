Pineville receives safety grant from KLC Published 2:29 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Pineville recently received a $3,000 Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant from the Kentucky League of Cities. KLC Insurance Services workers’ compensation members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability.

“The City of Pineville appreciates this grant. We will use the money to purchase personal protective equipment to keep our workers safe,” said Pineville Mayor Scott Madon. “We are pleased to be able to work closely with the Kentucky League of Cities, and we are thankful for all they do to help cities across our commonwealth.”

The KLC Safety Grant is a 50/50 matching grant, meaning that the sponsor or KLC contributes 50% and the recipient matches the other 50%.

“I am certain Mayor Madon and Pineville city officials will use these funds to help ensure the safety of city employees and the public,” said KLC Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer James D. Chaney. “We appreciate the city’s commitment to making safety a priority.”

Madon says the money will most likely be spent on PPE, or safety equipment for workers such as safety glasses, safety vests, street signs, gloves and masks.

Eligible items include tactical hand held metal detector wands with silent mode/vibration alerts for weapon or dangerous object detection; telematic systems that are used to enforce fleet safety and influence safe driving behaviors; work zone safety equipment; fall-prevention equipment; remotely operated robotic mowers for mowing steep slopes, difficult terrain and other hazardous landscapes.

KLC Insurance Services is the leading municipal insurance program in Kentucky. The agency is committed to assisting members in enhancing public safety through proactive initiatives and top-notch services. KLC offers affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation and various other insurance products tailored specifically for municipalities.

In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development and other municipal resources. KLC has awarded more than $6.3 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.