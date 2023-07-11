Edith Cox Lefevers, 93 Published 11:48 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Edith Cox Lefevers, 93, of Pineville, passed away on Friday, July 07, 2023, at her home. She was born in Pineville on October 27, 1929, a daughter of the late Sam and Edith Hensley Cox. Edith had been a School Teacher for the Bell County School Systems.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by in death by her husband, Fred Ernest Lefevers, Sr.; her son, Bobby Gene Lefevers; and siblings, Lindsey Cox, Julie Cox, Mossie Cox, Jim Cox, Willie Cox, Lissie Cox, Bill Cox, DeLillian Robinson, Sam Cox, Jr., and Asher Cox.

Edith is survived by her children, Samantha Wilson and her husband, Greg, Mary Bishop and her husband, Buddy, and Fred E. Lefevers, Jr. and his wife, Sissy; grandchildren, Anita Barton and her husband, Giovani, Lindsay Bishop, Samantha Ellen Bishop, and Chasity Wilson; great-grandchildren, Alexis Barton and Alexander Barton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Graveside services will be at 12:00 PM on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Lefevers Family Cemetery in Kettle Island with Rev. James Polly presiding. Music will be provided by Wanda Carroll. Pallbearers will be Gred Wilson, Buddy Bishop, Giovani Barton, Alex Barton, Clay Williams, and Mike Lefevers. Honorary pallbearers will be Amanda Gann and Dr. Steven Morgan.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Lefevers Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.