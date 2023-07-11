Bradley “Big Country” Dewayne Wilson, 29 Published 11:50 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Bradley “Big Country” Dewayne Wilson, 29, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023. Brad was born on June 25, 1994, to Rynea Givens and Kevin Wilson. Brad was loved by many and passionate about his family. He was a loving husband and dedicated father, son, uncle and brother. In 2012, Brad met his spouse, Julie Renee Wilson.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Helen Chadwell Wilson.

Brad is survived by his wife, Julie Renee Wilson; children, Alexandria Renee Redmon and Blayden Rhyne Noah Wilson; parents, Rynea Givens and her husband, Dan, and Kevin Wilson and his wife, Jessica; siblings, Brionna Renee Wilson, Savannah Wilson, Isaiah Givens, Noah Wilson and his wife, Leonna; brother-in-law, Justin Redmon; mother-in-law, Francine Gambrel and her husband, Roy; grandparents, Shelia and Larry Wilson, and Ronnie Cooper; aunts and uncles, Denise Cooper, Randy and Lisa Wilson, Wade and Nancy Wilson, Sharon Massengill, and Pam and Will Brown; niece, Haylee Jones; nephew, Eric Wilson; special friend, Alijuah Smith; and a host of cousins and friends.

Private funeral services will be held by the family.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Wilson Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.