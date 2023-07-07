Little Yellow Creek Cleanup set for July 16 Published 1:45 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

It is time again this year to join volunteers from Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and others from across the tri-state for the second Little Yellow Creek Cleanup. Volunteers at last year’s inaugural event picked up more than 1½ tons of garbage.

The event is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. on July 16.

According to park ranger Jody Mayes, all cleaning supplies will be provided, including gloves, trash grabbers and bags. Long pants and closed-toe shoes are recommended.

A group of 19 volunteers collected more than 3,000 pounds of trash, Mayes said.

“There were shopping carts down in the creek and all kinds of stuff,” said Mayes. “I think it really benefited the community and the park.”

Local volunteers were able to remove debris along a quarter-mile stretch of Little Yellow Creek. The creek winds along the border between Middlesboro and Cumberland Gap National Historical Park.

Last year, volunteers focused on one area because of the sheer amount of garbage piled up. Mayes hopes the group will be able to cover a wider range this year.

The park also will host a variety of free community programs during the clean up. One such event, Creatures of the Creek, will take place under the pavilion at 113 Avondale Ave. where visitors can make crafts and period toys while learning about local wildlife.

The event is sponsored by the park, as well as Tri-State Outdoors Fest, Responsible Stewardship, Cumberland River Compact, Alt Route Meals, HOKA and Keep Virginia Cozy.

Cumberland Gap National Historical Park preserves the first great gateway to the west, where Daniel Boone and more than 300,000 settlers crossed the Appalachians. Located where Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia meet, the park includes more than 24,000 acres with more than 85 miles of trails. The visitor center, located in Middlesboro, is open daily from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission to the park is free. For more information visit www.nps.gov/cuga/.