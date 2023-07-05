Lesia J. Sturgill, 61 Published 4:04 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Lesia J. Sturgill, 61, born in Fleming Neon, Ky passed away peacefully at her home in Cumberland Gap, TN with her two daughters by her side on July 1, 2023. Lesia fought a long, hard battle with cancer for two and a half years, during which she always tried to keep her beautiful smile on her face and encouraged everyone around her. During her battle, she faced many setbacks and heartaches, but she always held onto hope no matter what obstacles she faced. Although her life wasn’t always easy, Lesia never lost her joy and she loved life and the people that surrounded her.

Lesia was born on September 9, 1961, to her mother, Monetta Lorene Sturgill. Her devoted and loving husband, Terry Douglas Holt, will miss her until they are one day reunited. She is the beloved and cherished mother to Heather (Chris) Overbay and Samantha (Nick) Hill. And adored Nana to her pride and joy grandchildren, Kinsley and Grayson.

Lesia lived a humble life of servitude, always putting others before herself, especially her two daughters. She had many setbacks in her life but through her fierce fight and contagious sense of humor, she always found a way to shine. She was blessed to have served many children at school cafeterias, cleaned homes and prepared meals for all ages from children to elderly at the local bowling alley.

Lesia loved her family and friends fiercely and was truly the heart of her family. Her heart was full of forgiveness and patience her entire life and she encouraged us all to treat one another fairly and love one another with all we had in us. She leaves an impact on many peoples’ lives showing strength through her courageous battle with cancer, defeating many odds along the way and always with a smile. Her legacy lives on within her children and grandchildren as they continue to hold many memories within their hearts.

She was a “mom” to all and the truest definition of a Mother. Her light shined so very brightly throughout her entire life and people were drawn to that light. It is our prayer that her light will continue to burn brightly through the many people that knew our mother. Let the same fire for life that was in Lesia continue to burn and shine brightly through the rest of us as we continue on in life, loving others like Lesia, until we all meet again.

“I cried when you passed away,

I still cry today,

Although I loved you dearly,

I couldn’t make you stay.

Your golden heart stopped beating,

We laid you down to rest,

God broke my heart to prove,

That He only takes the best.”

In honor of their mother’s never-ending love for family and friends, Heather and Samantha invite all who knew and loved her to come join them in celebrating the life of Lesia J. Sturgill on Sunday, July 9, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be at 260 Glade Road Cumberland Gap, TN 37724 at 1:30pm. Lesia’s requests were for everyone to wear bright colors, big smiles, fill their bellies with food, laugh with one another, and share wonderful memories together.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Sturgill Family.

