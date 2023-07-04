Pearl Ray Lefevers Published 6:26 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Pearl Ray Lefevers was born on December 31st, 1937, in Molus, Kentucky to Elmer and Ruby Lefevers. He passed away on June 27th, 2023, in his home with his loving wife, Robin, by his side.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his two daughters, Emily Lefevers Hoskins and Joyce Mary Lefevers; sister, Joyce Lefevers Stewart (James S. Stewart Jr.); and brother, David Lanny Lefevers.

Anyone who knew Pearl understood that he loved his family, friends, education, and politics.

Pearl started his teaching career at 19, later serving as principal of Bell County High School, and completing his teaching career as Bell County Superintendent from 1993-1997.

Pearl was an accomplished principal and educator, notably making Bell County the first school in Kentucky to ban smoking on campus. He always went out of his way to help students in need of clothing and food. He also helped many students get into college and encouraged generations of students to pursue higher education.

Pearl served as State Representative for several successful terms, one of which he served as the Minority Caucus Chairman of the House of Representatives. One of his many accomplishments while serving his community was successfully passing the Kentucky Education Reform Act. He has since been inducted into the Hall of Fame for the 5th Congressional District.

For the last 25 years, Pearl served his community by working with individuals with mental health and behavioral disorders to achieve their highest potential.

Pearl was inducted into the Bell County Hall of Fame Class of 2022-23 in celebration of all that he achieved for the community he loved so dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Robin Neal Lefevers; son, Todd Baker (Becky); sister, Jennifer Lefevers Jones (Johnny); grandson, Clint Hurley (April); granddaughter, Brooke Abbott (Justin); and great-grandchildren, Jakeb Hurley, Dylan Hurley, Harper Hurley, Addison Abbott, and Avery Abbott; as well as his dearly loved niece, Jonna Jones Knox. Pearl also leaves a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will have a visitation at Arnett & Steele Funeral Home on Friday, June 30th, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, with funeral at 4:00 PM, and burial immediately after in the Lefevers Family Cemetery in Flat Lick. Pallbearers will be Jim Stewart, David Ray Stewart, James Stewart, IV, Dr. Nick Fugate, Shawn Fugate, Colby Slusher, Mikey Long, J.T. Knox, Mike Knox, and Paul McGeorge. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Shawn Fugate, Eddie Saylor, Glen Peace, Shelby Stewart, John Slusher, Tom Jenson, Bruce Rowland, Mike Burkey, and Keith Smith.

In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation in memory of Pearl Ray Lefevers to Cumberland River Behavioral Health, 215 E Tennessee Avenue, Pineville, Kentucky 40977.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Lefevers Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.