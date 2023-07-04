Deputies make arrest in ATV crash Published 10:39 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

1 of 2

NEWS RELEASE

Bell County deputies Major Edwards and Samson Churchwell responded on June 25 to a Middlesboro Dispatch call of a two-ATV collision near Apollo Fuels just outside of Middlesboro resulting in serious injuries for a woman and an arrest of a Middlesboro man.

A short time after 8 p.m., deputies arrived on scene. Deputy Churchwell made contact with the driver of the first ATV, 20-year-old Zach Napier of Middlesboro, while Deputy Edwards spoke with the occupants of the second vehicle.

The victims in the second ATV told Edwards that Napier had been driving at a high rate of speed and collided head-on with their vehicle on the driver’s side as they were exiting the area.

Churchwell states that upon contact with Napier, he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Napier admitted to striking the RZR with his ATV as he was coming around a curve. He also stated that the passenger, his girlfriend, was thrown from his vehicle due to the impact. She was transported to Middlesboro ARH by Bell County EMS.

Churchwell administered standard field sobriety tests which determined Napier to be under the influence. He was transported to Pineville Community Hospital for a blood test and to be treated for his injuries and then to the Bell County Detention Center, where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol – under the age of 21, 0.02-0.07

No injuries were reported involving the occupants in the second vehicle.

Also assisting on the scene were officers from the Middlesboro Police Department.

Middlesboro man charged in alleged domestic dispute

On June 24, Bell County deputies Churchwell and Austin Poindexter were dispatched to an Old Cross Road residence in reference to a domestic violence incident.

Once on scene, the deputies came in contact with the female victim. She stated that 55-year-old Donald Shaver Jr. of Middlesboro placed his hand around her throat knocking her backwards out of a chair causing the back of her head to hit the ground and proceeded to strangle her.

The woman went on to state that she was able to break free from Shaver and get to her feet. She said Shaver swung an ax at her stomach while she is 13 weeks pregnant with their child.

Shaker was found sitting on the back of a pickup truck on the property and Deputy Churchwell states there was a strong odor coming from his breath.

Donald Shaver Jr. Was taken into custody and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center. He is charged with assault – 2nd degree – domestic violence, strangulation – 1st degree, attempted murder – domestic violence, attempted fetal homicide – 1st degree, and public intoxication – 1st and 2nd offense.