Community Trust Bank awards scholarships Published 3:36 pm Monday, July 3, 2023

1 of 3

Community Trust Bank recently awarded scholarships to three local students. Receiving scholarships from Rebecca Hensley, market president of Community Trust Bank in Middlesboro, were: Rylie Hurst from Cumberland Gap High School, Community Trust Bank Scholarship; Gracie Lynn Calloway from Bell County High School, Community Trust Bank Scholarship; and Maci Bruce from Middlesboro High School, Timothy Helton Scholarship. Photos submitted