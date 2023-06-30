Bell County Property Transfers Published 10:40 am Friday, June 30, 2023

Public Records

A partial list of transactions recorded at the Bell County Courthouse from June 12-16.

Deeds

• Deed of conveyance between Thunder Murrell and Rodney Capps; 43rd Street Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between James Brady Executor and Jeremy A & Fara L Shoffner; 40th Street Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Mary Magdalene Brady Estate and Jeremy A & Fara L Shoffner; 40th Street Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Anna & Kenneth Summers and Colton W & Lakeisha Starcher; Carter Brock Road Pineville.

• Deed of conveyance between Michael Smith and Qian Xu; 22nd Street.

• Deed of conveyance between Raymundo Gonzalez and Alicia Gonzalez; KY Highway 186.

• Deed of conveyance between Gillis Terry & Betty Laws and Carol Hamilton; Highway 92.

• Deed of conveyance between Barbara Partin and The Barbra Ann Partin Revocable Trust; City of Middlesboro.

• Deed of conveyance between Nancy & Jerry Vanderhoof and Virginia Beagle; Deed Highway 119.

• Deed of conveyance between Lisa Lynn Collett FKA Lisa Lynn Browning and Lisa Lynn and Jimmy D Collett; Bell Co.

• Deed of conveyance between Jimmy D Collett and Lisa Lynn and Jimmy D Collett; Bell Co.

• Deed of conveyance between US Bank Trust National Association and US Bank Trust National Association; Dunlap Hill Loop.

• Deed of conveyance between Connie K Gray Aka Connie Miracle Bryant and US Bank Trust National Association; Dunlap Hill Loop.

• Deed of conveyance between Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC and Lakeview Loan Servicing; Stone Creek Drive.

• Deed of conveyance between Rebeka D & Christopher L Aker and Lakeview Loan Servicing; Stone Creek Drive.

Marriages

• Mathew William Lee Degener and Anna Marie Creech.