Louise Janeway Mills, 81 of Fourmile, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Pineville Community Health Center. She was born in Middlesboro on July 28, 1941, a daughter of the late Roy and Edith VanBever Janeway. Louise had been a member of the Riverside Baptist Church and had been a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Eugene Janeway; sister and brother-in-law, Deloris and C.B. Thompson, Jr.

Louise is survived by her husband, John Curtis Mills, Sr.; children, Neville Leigh Bartley, Anne Louis Hale and her husband, Kenny, and John C. Mills, Jr. and his wife, Carol; grandchildren, Rachel Carter Ashmore and Julianna Mills; brother, Ronald David Janeway; sister-in-law, Nancy Janeway; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Spicer presiding. Music will be provided by Ginny Fraley. Burial will follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro. Pallbearers will be Gary Brooks, John Vancleave, Rick Dunn, Mike Sproles, G.K. VanBever, and John C. Mills, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Mills Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.