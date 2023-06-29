Chamber focuses on business development at June meeting Published 4:11 pm Thursday, June 29, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

The Bell County Chamber of Commerce centered its discussion around strategies for membership growth and upcoming community events at its monthly board meeting on June 20. The meeting, held at the Coal House, brought together board members to outline plans aimed at fostering economic development and strengthening local businesses.

One of the primary topics on the agenda was the formulation of innovative strategies to expand the Chamber’s membership base. Board members engaged in lively discussions and brainstorming sessions, exploring targeted outreach campaigns, networking events and value-added benefits to attract new members. Recognizing the importance of this initiative, a subcommittee was established to develop and execute these strategies.

A notable highlight of the meeting was the announcement of the Chamber’s Meet and Greet event to facilitate connections with chamber members scheduled to take place on June 27. The Arthur Museum will serve as the backdrop for this gathering, fostering connections between local businesses and potential new members. The event, which will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., aims to cultivate a strong network of collaborative relationships within the community.

Plans for the Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner, set for July 28, were unveiled. Tickets are available by emailing bellcountykychamber@gmail.com.

Lastly, board members underscored the importance of active engagement with the Chamber’s social media channels and website. By staying connected, members can receive the latest news updates, access valuable resources and stay informed about upcoming events.

The next Bell County Chamber of Commerce board meeting is scheduled for July 18. For more information about the Chamber and its initiatives, visit bellcountychamber.net.