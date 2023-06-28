Virginia L. England Evans, 88 Published 4:25 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Virginia L. England Evans, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

She was born on May 31st 1935, to Fred and Dorothy England.

From a young age, Virginia committed her life to Christ. She lived in a way that was honoring to the Lord and she raised her family in deep faith. We know she is now rejoicing in Heaven.

She met the love of her life, Edward Evans, and they married in 1954. They built a beautiful home on Hollywood Drive in Middlesboro. Over the years, they utilized Ed’s talent as a carpenter and her natural gift for decorating to keep their home updated and in style. Her home was a source of happiness and great pride for Virginia her entire life.

She was a member of the Bell County Homemakers Association, where she served in many capacities.

For over 50 years, Virginia was an active member of Binghamtown Baptist Church. She was a fixture in the choir, served as a teacher for Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and enjoyed sharing her talents with her church family through decorating the sanctuary each Christmas.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Norma Powers; and her great grandchildren, Sullivan Anthony Nieuwland and Delaney Marie Nieuwland.

She is survived by her children Dr. Mark and Gena Evans, Melissa and Tony Wilder, Michael and Angie Evans; Her grandchildren Lindsey and Dr. Alex Nieuwland, Amanda and Stephanie Wilder, Kate and Morgan Jenkins, Landry and Macey Evans; Her great grandchildren, Alexander (Xander) and Ezekiel (Zeke) Nieuwland. Her siblings; Cecil (Buddy) and Bartie England, Reverend Charles (Harold) England, Donald and Clara England, Sue and Marion (Mic) Duncan, Joyce Medley, Dewey and Judy England, Charlotte and Otis Emery, Linda and Paul Fischer; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends Bert Jackson, Dickie and Joyce Siler, Sue Lasley, Shari Lasley Miller, Jo Mickey and Helen Bryant.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. at the Binghamtown Baptist Church on Friday, June 30th, with Dr. Allen England, Dr. William Boyd Bingham III, presiding.

Receiving of friends will be held at the Binghamtown Baptist Church from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 30th.

Graveside services will be at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Speedwell, TN, Saturday July 1st at 11:00am.

Pallbearers will be her nephews and honorary pallbearers will be her nieces.

The family would like to extend special thanks to her loving caregivers, Amy Williams and Torrie Marshall.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Evans family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM