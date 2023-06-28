Lenis Mason Published 4:28 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Lenis Mason of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away at his home on June 27, 2023 while surrounded by his loving family.

Lenis was a builder and carpenter. He was a long-time employee of 84 Lumber, where he excelled in sales. He loved nature, hunting deer, as well as many other types of wild game. Lenis was also an avid fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Wayne and Edna Mason, Ruby Gibson, and mother-in-law Shirley Miracle.

Lenis is survived by his Dad and Mom, Gen. (ret.) Ron Mason and Helen Mason of Middlesboro, former wife and lifetime friend Lisa Mason, the loves of his life, daughter Jamie Len Warwick, and granddaughters Brianna Len Smiddy and Khloe Elizabeth Smiddy.

Lenis was Saved and Baptized at Beans Fork Baptist Church when he was 9 years old. He and all his family are currently members of Hensley Chapel Baptist Church.

The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thank you to Lenis’ nurses, Nikki Sokolowski and Lisa Perry who took excellent care of him in his time of need.

Visiting hours will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Sutton and Rev. Jordan Laws officiating. Music will be provided by the Hensley Chapel Church Choir.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.

Pallbearers will be Bruce Hickman, Doug Knuckles, Randy Miracle, Scott Smith, Anthony Smiddy, and Wayne Keck.

Honorary Pallbearer will be Earl Southern.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Mason Family.

