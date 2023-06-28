John W. Carroll, 90 Published 9:52 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

John W. Carroll, 90, of Pineville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Pineville Community Health Center. He was born in Ingram, Kentucky on October 20, 1932, the son of the late Willie Lee and Leona Carroll. John was a Journeyman Electrician for 50+ years but many would say he was a master of all trades. He had a passion for thoroughbred racing and horses which later led him to become an author about horse racing. Through work and recreational travels, John traveled to many of America’s great national parks and the great wild west was among his favorites. He loved life, loved his family and friends, especially his longtime friend Bill Green and Margie McKiddy Willis. He truly lived every day to its fullest. He was a great man and will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Jones Carroll; son, Johnny Lee Carroll; grandchild, Jackie Goodin; and brothers, Kenny Carroll and Earl Carroll.

John is survived by his daughters, Shanna Philpot and husband, Terry, and Lisa Carroll; son, Stanford Carroll and wife, Kinter; grandchildren, Emily Rogers, James Goodman, Mark Goodman, Christa Campbell, Jared Philpot, Quinlynn Carroll, and Gideon Carroll; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Edgar Carroll and Burl Carroll; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on June 28, 2023, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Brown presiding. Burial will follow at the Carroll Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Terry Philpot, Josh Campbell, James Goodman, Mark Goodman, Jared Philpot, Brody Hensley, and Stanford Carroll.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Carroll Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.