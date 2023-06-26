What’s up, Middlesboro? Published 4:53 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

Are you ready for week 2 of the Levitt AMP Middlesboro Music Series? The Royal Hounds from Nashville will be our headlining band. Scott Hinds, Matheus Canteri, and Nathan Place are the three showman that make up this powerful rock and roll trio. Be ready for a show filled with stage tricks and great music. Concert goers need to be ready to have a lot of fun.

Remember these concerts are free thanks to the grant and partnership Middlesboro Main Street has with the Levitt Foundation.

Another reason to join us downtown Thursday at Levitt Park is the celebration of our Hometown Hero, John Shoffner. Mayor Boone Bowling will be taking the stage during intermission for a very special presentation. You really need to make sure to be there.

Main Street will have their second quarter Downtown Building and Business owners meeting on Tuesday This meeting is open to the public. We are excited to have Melissa Turner, executive director of Bell County Chamber of Commerce, kicking off the meeting with a fun Happy Hour starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will be at the Arthur Museum.

This week, we say goodbye to June. Before the clock strikes midnight on June 30, take a few minutes to do the following: think of all the fun times that you had this month; think of the new friends you made; think about the opportunities you had to make someone smile; and think about all of the people who made you smile. Then take a few moments to think about: the missed opportunities you had to do something nice for someone else; the moments that you used social media to be unkind; the missed opportunities to spend quality time with your family; and all of the missed opportunities to try something new. Then take a few minutes to think how you can make July better for yourself and others. If you just make it a point to do something nice for at least one person you will be improving someone else’s life. A nice gesture doesn’t need to cost you any money. It can simply be a smile and a kind word. Make time to create a special memory with your family. We never know when we’ll have the last moment with someone we love. Also make it a point to try something new in July. Something as simple as trying something new can help to improve our mental health. If this is something we do each month think how we will improve ourselves and bring joy to those around us. Life is short, so stop waiting until tomorrow to do what you can do today. Be kind to yourself, you are worth it. Fill social media with positivity. Hug and let your family know you love them.

