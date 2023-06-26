KCH ranked nationally in 3 areas Published 4:34 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

U.S. News & World Report has recognized Kentucky Children’s Hospital, which is part of UK HealthCare, as a 2023-2024 best children’s hospital, with KCH ranking nationally in three areas of specialized care.

The Joint Pediatric and Congenital Heart Program, a collaboration between Cincinnati Children’s and Kentucky Children’s Hospital (KCH), ranked seventh in the country in pediatric cardiology & heart surgery. This ranking also includes patients treated through the adult congenital heart program, a collaboration with UK HealthCare’s Gill Heart and Vascular Institute, for adult patients who were born with congenital heart defects.

In association with Shriners Children’s Lexington, KCH is ranked 42nd in the country for pediatric orthopedic care. While they are two separate entities, Shriners and KCH work closely together to provide seamless pediatric orthopedic care. A staff of board-certified pediatric orthopedic surgeons and anesthesiologists have cared for children at both institutions for over 35 years.

The pediatric urology team at KCH is ranked 42nd in the nation for kidney, ureter, bladder and genital care. Since 2013, pediatric urology physicians, advanced practice providers and nurses and staff have seen more than 18,000 patients and performed more than 5,000 surgeries at KCH and satellite locations across Kentucky.

“These rankings are a reflection of the dedication and compassion our providers have for Kentucky’s kids,” said Dr. Scottie B. Day, physician-in-chief at KCH. “We’re honored to be recognized for the care we provide. Because of the expertise of our providers and our ability to create meaningful partnerships with other institutions, our patients don’t have to go far from home to get the best care in the country.”

U.S. News, together with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 119 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. Children’s hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level and quality of hospital resources directly related to patient care and expert opinion among pediatric specialists.

See the full nationwide rankings at https://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings.