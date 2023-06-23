Council addresses budget, add EMT positions Published 4:34 am Friday, June 23, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

At the special called Middlesboro City Council meeting, Mayor Boone Bowling awarded Jackson Berry the Mayor’s Medal of Merit. Berry recently spent the day as guest Mayor of Middlesboro, where he visited the Middlesboro Street Department, Fire Department, Police Department, Bell County Chamber of Commerce, Alexander Arthur Museum and took a short visit to Mimi’s Sweet Treats.

The council also officially appointed Petie Gilbert as Middlesboro’s new police chief. Gilbert retired from the Middlesboro Police Department in 2020 after 38 years of service. Most recently, Gilbert was school resource officer at Middlesboro Independent.

The council also passed the first reading of the amended budget ordinance for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Middlesboro’s annual budget for the fiscal year for July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 annual budget proposal and budget plan was prepared and delivered to the Kentucky legislature and was rejected. The legislature amended the new budget proposal and made modifications it deemed appropriate.

The revised annual budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 was also amended and adopted. The council also read and approved the first reading of the 2023-24 budget ordinance.

“(We) have reviewed this document and I believe everything is in order,” said council member Glynna Brown, chairman of the Finance committee

The council approved the creation of two EMT-A positions for the Middlesboro Fire Department.

According to Chief Robert England, there are six new total positions with two on each shift.