Reeves returning to UK, according to reports Published 3:02 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

It took a while to make a decision, but Antonio Reeves is reportedly returning to Kentucky.

Reeves, who declared for the NBA Draft following the season only to withdraw his name from consideration, has moved back to Lexington, according to 247Sports. With the move, Reeves also has enrolled for summer classes at the University.

The decision by Reeves gives Kentucky coach John Calipari a third holdover from last season and veteran leadership. Reeves, an Illinois State transfer, scored 20 or more points off the bench four times last season and led the team in 13 contests. He scored 20 points or more 10 times and scored a career-high 37 points in the regular-season finale at Arkansas. He averaged 14.4 points per game, second on the team behind Oscar Tshiebwe. He made a team-high 80 3-pointers.

He was named Southeastern Conference co-Sixth Man of the Year and will rejoin a team that features seven freshmen and a pair of sophomores.