‘Kentucky Proud’ launches new website Published 3:04 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

KENTUCKY TODAY

“Kentucky Proud,” the official marketing brand of the state Agriculture Department, has launched a new website and an easier way for consumers to find a wide range of products with roots in Kentucky soil.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture introduced the Kentucky Proud concept in 2002. Initially named Kentucky Fresh, the KDA set out to create a central platform to raise awareness of Kentucky’s ever-expanding agricultural efforts by promoting farmers, farm families, and farm impact products. Now, some two decades later, the Kentucky Proud brand is recognized across the state.

“Kentucky has so much to offer and at the Department of Agriculture we are the biggest fan of Kentucky producers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “Our goal is to showcase our farms and farm families and all the wonderful products created by them, while at the same time enhancing the consumers’ ability to find all of the fantastic products the Commonwealth has to offer.”

The new website, kyproud.com, allows consumers to easily search for Kentucky farm products with a newly implemented product locator. You can search for members by business and product categories or by a list of specific products. A variety of filter and sort options provides additional ways for consumers to tailor their searches and locate a wide range of local businesses and products. The new site also integrates seasonal promotions, information about the Kentucky Proud program, and agriculture throughout the state.

For Kentucky Proud business members, the new website also offers some added updates. Member businesses can login to a newly developed member portal to view and update their membership, as well as access available grant applications and additional member benefits. Kentucky Proud has more than 6,600 members across the state, including at least one business in all 120 counties.

Membership in the Kentucky Proud program is currently free to all eligible applicants, although you must renew annually to maintain your listing on the website. If you choose to purchase Kentucky Proud-branded marketing materials (such as hats, bags, stickers, etc.) through our At-Cost Program, you will be responsible for the cost of those items.

Those interested in becoming Kentucky Proud members, can learn more and complete an application here: https://kyproud.com/about-membership. Membership is open to all the state’s farms and businesses that produce and sell Kentucky agriculture products.