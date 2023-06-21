Verona (Vee) Maxine Cox, 77 Published 9:01 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Verona (Vee) Maxine Cox, 77, of Middlesboro, KY, went to her heavenly home on Friday, June 16, 2023. Verona was born in Berea, KY to Mr. Colin and Lucille Sparks. She was married to the love of her life, Hope Cox for 61 beautiful years. Verona graduated from Pineville Nursing School and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years as one of her greatest qualities was caring for others. Vee enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening and was an avid Kentucky Wildcat basketball fan.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband Hope M. Cox of Middlesboro, Perry M. Cox and his wife Lynn of Georgia, George W. Cox of Virginia and Rhonda H. Ricker of Middlesboro. Granddaughters Danielle L. Cox of Georgia, Chelcie D. Ricker of Virginia, Grandson Thomas Stone Ricker, of Kentucky, Sister Judy Cummings and brother Kevin Sparks of Kentucky.

She was met in Heaven by Father & Mother, Colin & Lucille Sparks, Sister Carolyn Sparks and Louie, her beloved fur baby. It was Verona’s wish to have a memorial with immediate family at home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The family is eternally grateful and appreciates the kind condolences and prayers during this difficult time.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Verona (Vee) Cox is entrusted with all arrangements.