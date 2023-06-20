Frozen fruit recall includes Kentucky Published 10:51 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

BY SARAH LADD

Kentucky Lantern

If you bought frozen fruit containing strawberries at a Kentucky Walmart between Jan. 24 and June 8, a new recall may apply to you.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced this week that because of potential Hepatitis A contamination, Willamette Valley Fruit Company is choosing to recall frozen fruit that contains strawberries which were grown in Mexico.

There have been no reports of illness from the product, the FDA said. Kentucky is one of 32 states that received the product.

Products sent to Kentucky include Great Value Sliced Strawberries, Great Value Mixed Fruit and Great Value Antioxidant Blend. For the lot numbers of batches distributed in Kentucky, visit the FDA site.

A contagious liver disease, Hepatitis A comes from the hepatitis A virus and is preventable by vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It spreads through ingestion, the CDC says, even when the amount ingested is too small to be seen.

People can spread Hepatitis A before even knowing they are sick, per the CDC.

A Hepatitis A infection isn’t always accompanied by symptoms, the CDC said, and children are less likely than adults to develop them.

Symptoms include:

• Yellow skin or eyes

• Not wanting to eat

• Upset stomach

• Throwing up

• Stomach pain

• Fever

• Dark urine or light- colored stools

• Diarrhea

• Joint pain

• Feeling tired

The FDA says anyone who ate the voluntarily-recalled products should reach out to their health care provider or health department to determine next steps.