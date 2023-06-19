June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month Published 4:50 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

NEWS REPORT

June is June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, because so many litters of kittens are born in May and June each year; shelters and humane groups try to help by offering low-cost adoptions. During the month of June, Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter will pay half of the adoption fee for cats and kittens adopted from the shelter.

“The shelter has 24 cats and kittens, and 8 of them are six to eight weeks old, the rest are up to a year old,” said Dinah Presnell, President of the Friends of the Bell County Animal Shelter.

The final cost to adopt is $35 and includes spay/neuter surgery, one vet visit, worming and a rabies vaccine.