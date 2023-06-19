Hubert Zell Huffman Published 11:55 am Monday, June 19, 2023

Hubert Zell Huffman passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord Jesus on June 17, 2023. Hubert was born October 16, 1933 in Pikeville, Kentucky to Norman and Pricey Huffman.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, his wife of 60 years Addie Huffman, grandson Dustin Huffman, brother James Huffman, brother Norman “Dinky” Huffman, sister Judy Huffman Chaney, sister Catherine Hintz, and brother Bobby Huffman. He is survived by son Rick and Shirley Huffman, daughter Regina Huffman, grandchildren Hannah and Palmer Yoakum, Jennifer Huffman and Preston Brock, Jonathan Huffman, and great-grandson Sawyer Brock.

Hubert was born again 63 years ago and served his Lord and his fellow man faithfully since that day. He was a current member of Mount Calvary Church and a founding member and Deacon of Lighthouse Sanctuary in Middlesboro before its closing. Hubert and his wife Addie loved to worship Jesus with their brothers and sisters and visited every church in the area when not attending their home church. Their greatest joy was seeing souls saved, bodies healed, and lives changed.

Hubert was a 28 year employee of Mountain Drive Coal Company where he had many close personal friends.

Hubert is safe and happy at home with the Lord, his wife, and all those saints who went on before and it’s for sure there was a wonderful reunion indeed. He will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered.

The Family will receive friends Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Huffman Family.

