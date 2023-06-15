UK’s 2024 grid schedule includes trip to Texas

Published 12:46 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

By Special to The Middlesboro News

Center Eli Cox prepares to snap the ball vs. Georgia last season. Kentucky’s 2024 schedule will include a visit to the University of Texas. UK Athletics photo by Jacob Noger

NEWS RELEASE

With the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, the league announced its football teams will play an eight-game conference schedule in the first year of the expanded footprint.

Kentucky will face Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Kroger Field and meet Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas on the road in 2024.

Dates and times will be announced at a later date.

Kentucky’s matchup with Texas will mark the teams’ first meeting since 1951 in Austin, Texas.

More Sports

Kentucky adds another freshman to its rosters

Bat Cats’ season comes to an end at LSU

Freshman WR credits high school coach, UK receivers for smooth transition

Couch among those nominated for hall of fame

Print Article
  • newsletter signup