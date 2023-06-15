Man arrested after brief chase Published 5:12 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

NEWS REPORT

What began as a routine traffic stop Monday evening ended with a brief chase and a man behind bars with several charges.

Sgt. Frank Foster and Deputy Keith Fuson of the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, along with Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth, were at a traffic stop just off Jones Avenue at 5:11 p.m. Monday when Foster observed a blue Malibu run through a stop sign. The sergeant then walked to the vehicle, ordered the driver to stop, and as he approached, recognized the operator as Trent Brown. After asking for Brown’s license and registration Foster noticed him acting extremely nervous.

Consent to search the vehicle was asked for, but denied by Brown. Foster then asked that Chief Hollingsworth provide his K-9 to assist, but before that could happen, Brown put the vehicle in drive and sped off onto Highway 66, almost striking Foster in the process.

The sergeant got into his cruiser pursuing the vehicle as Brown went around multiple vehicles into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed. Brown had a passenger inside the vehicle who “slammed on his brake with my foot and jumped out” at the Highway 66 and Highway 221 intersection.

Brown continued on Highway 221 a high rate of speed and began to throw items out of the vehicle. Foster followed the vehicle as Brown turned onto Peach Blossom Road where he fled the vehicle on foot into a wooded area.

The sergeant and other Bell County deputies attempted to locate Brown, but then returned to their cruisers. A short time later, Brown came back onto Peach Blossom Road unknowingly right in front of the deputies where he was taken into custody.

Foster was able to recover one of the items that had been thrown which was believed to be a bag of marijuana.

Brown was lodged in the Bell County Detention Center charged with wanton endangerment – 1st degree – police officer, wanton endangerment – 1st degree, fleeing or evading police – 1st degree (motor vehicle), disregarding a stop sign, tampering with physical evidence, possession of Marijuana, failure to or improper signal, and reckless driving.

Also assisting in the incident was Sgt. Adam Southern and Deputy Samson Churchwell, along with KSP Troopers and Constable Keith Cox.