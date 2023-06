Communication boards Installed Published 7:15 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Recently two communication boards were installed at the Middlesboro Elementary School playground. The Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant funded the boards, which will benefit the students at the school who are identified as non-verbal. Thanks to Bethany Liford, a speech pathologist, for bringing the idea for the signs to light. Also thanks to Russ Mills Signs in Pineville for the great work.