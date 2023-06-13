Voter registration in Kentucky remains strong Published 12:26 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

BY TOM LATEK

Kentucky Today

Secretary of State Michael Adams says that during the period that followed the May 16 primary election in Kentucky, voter registration remains strong right on through the end of the month.

From May 17 through May 31, 4,420 new voters registered to vote, for a net gain of 2,266 new voters. During that time, there were 2,154 voters removed from the rolls. The specifics by category included 1,692 who had passed away, 307 voters who moved out of state, 116 who voluntarily de-registered and the other 39 who those who were adjudged mentally incompetent by a court.

“I am pleased to see heightened voter interest in our November election for constitutional offices,” Adams stated. “It’s imperative that our local governments make available enough voting locations for our people, and I stand ready to assist.”

As of May 31, Republican registrants accounted for 45.9% of the electorate, with 1,591,456 voters. The GOP saw their registration increase by 3,907 voters, a 0.25% increase. Democratic registrants now make up 44.1% of registered voters in Kentucky with 1,531,922. Democrat registration decreased by 2,664 voters, or a 0.17% decrease. In addition, there are 347,486 voters currently registered under other political parties, which now consist of 10% of registered voters in the state. “Other” registration rose by 1,023 voters, which represents a 0.3% increase.

In the Governor’s race, incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear will take on Republican challenger (and current Attorney General) Daniel Cameron, as well as write-in candidate Brian Fishback.

For Secretary of State, incumbent Republican Michael Adams, will square off against Democratic challenger Charles “Buddy” Wheatley, a former state lawmaker from Covington.

Attorney General will have Democratic State Rep. Pamela Stevenson of Louisville meeting Republican Russell Coleman, a former U.S. Attorney from Louisville.

The Auditor of Public Accounts race has current State Treasurer Allison Ball, a Republican from Prestonsburg, against Democrat Kimberly “Kim” Reeder of Frankfort.

State Treasurer opponents are Democrat Michael Bowman of Louisville and Republican Mark H. Metcalf of Lancaster.

Commissioner of Agriculture nominees are Republican Jonathan Shell, a former State Rep. from Lancaster and Democrat Sierra J. Enlow of Hodgenville.

There will also be special elections for the final year of the 93rd State Representative seat in Fayette County, which was left vacant when Democrat Lamin Swann died in May and Jefferson County Family Court judge.

The registration deadline for the November General Election is October 10.